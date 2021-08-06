COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate: Here’s how to do it via MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp Chatbot

MyGov Corona Helpdesk, which is managed by the central government on WhatsApp has come up with a new feature that will allow users to download the COVID 19 vaccine directly from the messaging platform.

In March 2020, this chatbot was unveiled to destroy COVID-related misinformation and find useful services for citizens. Available on WhatsApp, users can talk in the Hindi language too. In May, the platform added a new feature to help in finding the nearest vaccine and test centers directly on the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

In order to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate from WhatsApp, follow the following steps: