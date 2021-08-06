COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate: Here’s how to do it via MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp Chatbot

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MyGov Corona Helpdesk, which is managed by the central government on WhatsApp has come up with a new feature that will allow users to download the COVID 19 vaccine directly from the messaging platform. 

In March 2020, this chatbot was unveiled to destroy COVID-related misinformation and find useful services for citizens. Available on WhatsApp, users can talk in the Hindi language too. In May, the platform added a new feature to help in finding the nearest vaccine and test centers directly on the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

In order to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate from WhatsApp, follow the following steps:

  1. Save the number 9013151515 as MyGov Corona Helpdesk on the Android or iOS smartphone. 
  2. Open the WhatsApp chat and send “download certificate." If your phone number is linked with the CoWIN platform, the chatbot will ask for the six-digit OTP (one-time password). 
  3. After filling the OTP, the chatbot will send a confirmation of the candidate’s name. Choose the option, and users will get the certificate in less than a minute. 
  4. It is important to note that MyGov Corona Helpdesk will not allow users  to download certificates for others whose vaccine slots were booked through a different mobile number. If you registered for COVID 19 vaccine under a different mobile number, make sure that the WhatsApp app is registered with the same number.

 

 

