COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate: Here’s how to do it via MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp Chatbot

MyGov Corona Helpdesk, which is managed by the central government on WhatsApp has come up with a new feature that will allow users to download the COVID 19 vaccine directly from the messaging platform.
In March 2020, this chatbot was unveiled to destroy COVID-related misinformation and find useful services for citizens. Available on WhatsApp, users can talk in the Hindi language too. In May, the platform added a new feature to help in finding the nearest vaccine and test centers directly on the Facebook-owned messaging platform.
In order to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate from WhatsApp, follow the following steps:
- Save the number 9013151515 as MyGov Corona Helpdesk on the Android or iOS smartphone.
- Open the WhatsApp chat and send “download certificate." If your phone number is linked with the CoWIN platform, the chatbot will ask for the six-digit OTP (one-time password).
- After filling the OTP, the chatbot will send a confirmation of the candidate’s name. Choose the option, and users will get the certificate in less than a minute.
- It is important to note that MyGov Corona Helpdesk will not allow users to download certificates for others whose vaccine slots were booked through a different mobile number. If you registered for COVID 19 vaccine under a different mobile number, make sure that the WhatsApp app is registered with the same number.