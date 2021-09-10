CoWIN launches new 'Know Your Customer's Vaccination Status' API, check how it’ll work

New Delhi: Homegrown portal for vaccine management CoWIN has launched a new 'Know Your Customer's/Client's Vaccination Status' application program interface (API) that will help businesses in knowing the vaccination status of customers or clients on their consent.

The Union Health Ministry announced the launch of the new API on Friday (September 10). The ministry said that individuals need to enter their mobile numbers and names, followed by OTP verification for giving consent to sharing their vaccination status with businesses.

After verification, CoWIN will send a response to the verifying entity on the individual`s status of vaccination. The status will be shared in codes which will be as follows - 0 - Person is not vaccinated, 1 - Person is partially vaccinated or 2 - Person is fully vaccinated.

The response from the Co-Win platform will be signed digital and can be used to share immediately with others for instant verification of the vaccine status.

The new API service is likely to be used by agencies that provide facilities to customers remotely, in which it’s not possible to share the vaccine certificate in a snap. For example, Indian Railways could use the new API feature for ticket booking services.

“A real-life example could be when at the time of booking a railway ticket, an individual will input the necessary details for buying the ticket and if required, the concerned entity will also get the vaccination status in the same transaction, with the due consent of the individual, the ministry said”. Also Read: Manyavar owner Vedant Fashions files IPO papers with SEBI

"Besides the use cases pointed out, this service may be utilized by any service provider, private or public, for whom verifying an individual`s vaccination status is critical for facilitating a service requested," the ministry said. Also Read: Big news for central government employees! Dearness Allowance amount to calculate gratuity, leave encashment enhanced --Check out the new table

- With ANI inputs.