Croma Independence Day Sale 2023: Check Best Deals On Top Smartphones

New Delhi: The Croma Independence Sale has begun, offering numerous discounts on goods like speakers, computers, cellphones, and laptops. It's still possible to take advantage of this special Fourth of July offer through August 16. In addition to the markdowns, Croma is also offering a variety of bundle deals through exchange and payment methods.

Croma Independence Day Sale 2023: Bank Offer

For a minimum transaction of Rs 10,000, customers with ICICI Bank credit cards are eligible to receive a 10 percent discount (limited to Rs 750). Holders of AU Small Finance Bank credit cards are eligible for an immediate 5 percent discount (up to 750) on smartphone purchases.



Here are some finest deals offered during Croma Independence Day Sale 2023 on smartphones:

Croma Independence Day Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14

Instead of costing Rs 79,900, the iPhone 14 (128GB, Blue) is now available for Rs 69,990. Customers who use a credit card from HDFC Bank will receive a Rs 4000 immediate discount. By exchanging their old devices, they may lower the cost even more.

Croma Independence Day Sale 2023: Vivo V27 5G

During the sale, the vivo V27 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB) is offered for Rs 32,999. The gadget has a large 6.78-inch (17.22-cm) AMOLED screen. Its memory configuration consists of a roomy 128GB ROM and 8GB of RAM.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Octa-Core processor powers the smartphone, which performs admirably. The camera system has a triple rear configuration with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP lenses and an astounding 50 MP front camera. A 4600 mAh battery within the gadget allows 66W fast charging.

Croma Independence Day Sale 2023: Oppo Reno 8T 5G

The cost of the Oppo Reno 8T 5G is Rs 29,999. The 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of ROM are all aspects of this smartphone. The gadget offers fluid performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor, clocked at 1.8 GHz and 2.2 GHz.

The camera system features a triple rear layout with a 108 MP primary lens and 2 MP + 2 MP lenses, and a 32 MP sensor for the front camera. Longer usage is supported by the 4800 mAh battery of the smartphone.

Croma Independence Day Sale 2023: Redmi 12 5G

Priced at Rs 13,499, the Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB) is available. The display on this gadget is a 6.79-inch (17.24-cm) FHD+ screen with a fluid refresh rate of 90Hz. 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM make up its memory setup.

Performance is responsive thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Octa-Core CPU, which operates at 2.2GHz. The camera system consists of an 8MP front camera and a 50 MP + 2MP AI Dual Camera on the back. The smartphone has a sizable 5000 mAh battery and a 22.5W Type-C quick charger.