Croma join hands with Apple to commemorate birth anniversary of Steve Jobs

New Delhi: Croma, Indias first omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group today announced the launch of its #AppleYou&Croma programme to commemorate the birth anniversary of Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Starting Friday (February 26), customers can indulge in a truly complete experience of 'all things Apple' across all 180 plus Croma stores and on its website croma.com. Bringing together the whole Apple eco-system under one roof, providing expert advice to help make an informed decision, curating the best deals & offers, are just some of the benefits of this programme at Croma.

With this programme, Croma seeks to plug a very evident gap in the purchase experience of consumers, who are increasingly expressing great interest in the range of products by Apple but lack thorough guidance. The lack of expert guidance during purchase and an unclear understanding of the benefits of integrated devices among consumers is one of the key reasons for Croma to launch this programme in association with Apple.

The experience is complemented by amazing offers across Apple product categories. Croma with its exclusive curated offers brings to you exciting offers that will make buying the whole Apple eco-system seem like a cakewalk. On buying 2 Apple devices, customers can avail of an additional 5% Off on the second device, on buying 3 or more, customers get an additional 10% Off -- you buy more, you get more! That`s not all, customers can avail of a 24 Months No Cost EMI and up to 45 per cent of assured buyback when they buy the latest iPhone.There are multiple offers, on other product categories such as iPads and MacBooks as well.

Commenting on this exciting new partnership, Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma said, "Apple as a brand takes pride in the eco-system it has created to offer its customers a seamless and secure connected experience. While Croma has long been a preferred destination for people interested in buying Apple products, we believe this unique virtue of Apple is still not fully appreciated. Through the Apple, You and Croma programme, we are partnering with Apple in bringing alive this connects securely and seamlessly for our customers".

Customers can now have their best Apple experience coupled with amazing deals, all under a single roof at their nearest Croma outlet or on croma.com till March 7, 2021.

