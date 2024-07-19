Advertisement
CROWDSTRIKE

CrowdStrike Down! Banks, Supermarkets, Major Companies Hit By Massive Global Outage

BSOD error or Blue Screen of Death on the platform are frequently trending on the social media as global cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike has suffered massive global outage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
CrowdStrike Down! Banks, Supermarkets, Major Companies Hit By Massive Global Outage

New Delhi: Global cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike is down, claimed several users from across India, Japan, Canada, Australia and many other countries. 

CrowdStrike provides advanced cybersecurity solutions to Windows PCs has affected several users who have taken to X and Reddit to report the outage. BSOD error or Blue Screen of Death on the platform are frequently trending on the social media.

Meanwhile, Microsoft 365 Status wrote in a post on X that the company We remains 'focused on redirecting the impacted traffic to healthy systems. "We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services," it added.

