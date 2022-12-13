Crucial Scientific Breakthrough: US scientists announce successful 'Nuclear Fusion ignition' first time; boosts clean energy hope

New Delhi: The United States of Department of Energy has announced today to make a major breakthrough in the process of achieving fusion ignition. The breakthrough has the potential to change the future of clean energy across the world. Scientists have been working for decades to solve this problem. Finally, on December 5, 2022, Lawrence Livermore National Ignition facility made history, demonstrating fusion ignition first time in a laboratory setting. It is to be noted that fusion ignition is one of the most significant scientific challenges ever undertaken by humanity.

"BREAKING NEWS: This is an announcement that has been decades in the making. On December 5, 2022 a team from DOE's @Livermore_Lab made history by achieving fusion ignition. This breakthrough will change the future of clean power and America’s national defense forever," US Department of Energy tweeted on December 13, 2022.

The history of fusion ignition goes back to the 1960s when pioneering Livermore lab scientists led by physicist John Nuckolls hypothesized that lasers could be used to achieve fusion ignition.

What is Nuclear Fusion?

Nuclear fusion occurs when tow atomic nuclei combine to form a single heavier nucleus. On December 5, 2022, in the laboratory, the fusion energy released during the process was greater than laser energy delivered to the target, passing the threshold of ignition.

It will help in the future for the next step to create clean energy in the future for the mass use and to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels, the major contributors of green house.