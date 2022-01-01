Cryptocurrency Prices: Markets ring in new year with a bang as Bitcoin and Solana plummet

Over the last 24 hours, the global crypto market capitalisation declined 0.23 percent to $2.22 trillion, while total trading volume increased 3.57 percent to $90.85 billion.

Stablecoins accounted for 65.24 percent of the trading volume, or $71.81 billion, while DeFi accounted for 23.34 percent at $21.21 billion. Bitcoin's market share dropped 0.17 percent to 40.18 percent this morning. At the time of writing, it is worth $47,034.88.

Bitcoin fell 0.61 percent to Rs 37,59,371, while Ethereum surged 1.84 percent to Rs 2,96,891 in major cryptocurrencies trading. Avalanche jumped 4.75 percent to Rs 8,700, while Cardano dipped 1.23 percent to Rs 105.18. Over the last 24 hours, Polkadot increased 0.96 percent to Rs 2,180.83, while Litecoin dipped 0.08 percent to Rs 11,788.96. Tether gained 0.16 percent to Rs 79.85.

Memecoin SHIB climbed by 1.03 percent to Rs 13.66, while Dogecoin fell by 0.52 percent. LUNA climbed 2.55 percent to Rs 7,076.01 per share.

Eminem, the legendary rapper, has arrived at the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). On Thursday night, he paid 123.45 ETH ($452,000) to buy one of the Ethereum-based Apes and has since made the ape his Twitter profile photo. Meanwhile, using the moniker Shady Holdings, he appears to have amassed at least 15 NFTs on OpenSea.

Founders of AMBCrypto – Jeevan Thomas and Himanshu Kumar said,”Shiba Inu has received over 188 million views in the last 12 months. During the same time span, however, Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, is in second place with 145 million views, nearly 43 million more than Shiba Inu.”

According to its securities authority, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is not permitted to operate in Ontario. The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) issued a statement informing investors that Binance is not registered under Ontario securities law.

Despite widespread protest from BTS's millions of fans, the management agency for the South Korean boy band is moving through with plans to produce non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Fans of BTS flocked to Twitter to protest the environmental impact of NFTs after entertainment firm Hybe announced plans to develop a line of NFTs based on the group earlier this year.