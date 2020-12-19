Days after violence at Wistron plant, Apple iPhone makers to remove its India vice president

Bengaluru: One week after violence broke out at Wistron Corporation`s plant near Bengaluru where iPhones and other IT products are manufactured, Apple on Saturday placed the Taiwanese tech giant on probation after finding that the company failed to implement proper working hour management processes.

"Apple employees and independent auditors hired by Apple have been working around the clock to investigate the issues which occurred at Wistron`s Narasapura facility. While these investigations are ongoing, our preliminary findings indicate violations of our Supplier Code of Conduct by failing to implement proper working hour management processes," Apple said in a statement.

Violence broke out at the Wistron`s Narasapura facility as a large number of workers went on a rampage last Saturday over issues related to payment of salary.

Wistron on Saturday admitted mistakes and apologised to all workers and also said that it will remove the Vice President who oversees the company`s business in India.

"Since the unfortunate events at our Narasapura facility we have been investigating and have found that some workers were not paid correctly, or on time. We deeply regret this and apologize to all of our workers," Wistron said.

"This is a new facility and we recognise that we made mistakes as we expanded. Some of the processes we put in place to manage labour agencies and payments need to be strengthened and upgraded," it added.

