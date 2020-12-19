हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wistron plant

Days after violence at Wistron plant, Apple iPhone makers to remove its India vice president

Violence broke out at the Wistron`s Narasapura facility as a large number of workers went on a rampage last Saturday over issues related to payment of salary.

Days after violence at Wistron plant, Apple iPhone makers to remove its India vice president

Bengaluru: One week after violence broke out at Wistron Corporation`s plant near Bengaluru where iPhones and other IT products are manufactured, Apple on Saturday placed the Taiwanese tech giant on probation after finding that the company failed to implement proper working hour management processes.

"Apple employees and independent auditors hired by Apple have been working around the clock to investigate the issues which occurred at Wistron`s Narasapura facility. While these investigations are ongoing, our preliminary findings indicate violations of our Supplier Code of Conduct by failing to implement proper working hour management processes," Apple said in a statement.

Violence broke out at the Wistron`s Narasapura facility as a large number of workers went on a rampage last Saturday over issues related to payment of salary.

Wistron on Saturday admitted mistakes and apologised to all workers and also said that it will remove the Vice President who oversees the company`s business in India.

"Since the unfortunate events at our Narasapura facility we have been investigating and have found that some workers were not paid correctly, or on time. We deeply regret this and apologize to all of our workers," Wistron said.

"This is a new facility and we recognise that we made mistakes as we expanded. Some of the processes we put in place to manage labour agencies and payments need to be strengthened and upgraded," it added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Wistron plantWistron violenceApple Plantiphone plant violaneApple iPhone
Next
Story

IT Ministry's big decision about PubG Mobile India launch: Check out here
  • 1,00,04,599Confirmed
  • 1,45,136Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M32S

West Bengal : Home Minister Amit Shah visits Midnapur's Mahamaya Temple