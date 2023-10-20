trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677756
Deadline Extended For Stakeholder Comments On TRAI's Draft Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability

Draft Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth amendment) Regulations, 2023, seeking inputs from the stakeholders have been placed on TRAl’s website (www.trai.gov.in). 

Oct 20, 2023
New Delhi: The last date to recieve comments on TRAI’s Draft Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, 2023 has been further extended to next month.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a Draft Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, 2023 on 27.09.2023. The last date for receiving written comments on the above-said draft regulations from stakeholders was fixed as 25.10.2023.

Keeping in view the request of an industry association for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments up to 08.11.2023, said an official release.

"The comments may be sent to Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, preferably in electronic form at advmn@trai.gov.in. For any clarification/information, Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI may be contacted at Telephone Number +91-11-23210481," Ministry of Communications release said.

Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Regulations, 2009 (8 of 2009) issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India lays down the regulatory framework for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in the country.  Till date eight amendments of the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Regulations, 2009 have been issued.

Draft Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth amendment) Regulations, 2023, seeking inputs from the stakeholders have been placed on TRAl’s website (www.trai.gov.in). 

