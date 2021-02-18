हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Facebook

#DeleteFacebook is trending on Twitter: Here’s why

This comes in the aftermath of the social media giant threatening to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform. Many of the users are urging people to delete Facebook for their good and they are posting on the platform to reach out to their mutual connections and asking them to get rid of the platform.

#DeleteFacebook is trending on Twitter: Here’s why

After a slew of controversies, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook has suffered a major jolt as it said the social media platform will stop publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content in response to Australia’s proposed new Media Bargaining law.

This development led to furore on Twitter as people around the world out of anger lashed on Facebook by making it trend with #DeleteFacebook, #FacebookWeNeedToTalk and #BoycottZuckerberg.

This comes in the aftermath of the social media giant threatening to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform.

The measure would force Facebook to choose between “either removing news entirely or accepting a system that lets publishers charge us for as much content as they want at a price with no clear limits,” the company's managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Will Easton, wrote in a blog post. “No business can operate that way.”

Many of the users are urging people to delete Facebook for their good and they are posting on the platform to reach out to their mutual connections and asking them to get rid of the platform.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FacebookDelete facebookTwitterMark Zuckerberg
Next
Story

Is Sandes better than WhatsApp? Check here to find out

Must Watch

PT7M5S

Kiska Bengal: If the minister is not safe in Bengal, what will happen to the general public?