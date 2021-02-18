DeleteFacebook is trending on Twitter: Here’s why

After a slew of controversies, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook has suffered a major jolt as it said the social media platform will stop publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content in response to Australia’s proposed new Media Bargaining law.

This development led to furore on Twitter as people around the world out of anger lashed on Facebook by making it trend with #DeleteFacebook, #FacebookWeNeedToTalk and #BoycottZuckerberg.

This comes in the aftermath of the social media giant threatening to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform.

The measure would force Facebook to choose between “either removing news entirely or accepting a system that lets publishers charge us for as much content as they want at a price with no clear limits,” the company's managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Will Easton, wrote in a blog post. “No business can operate that way.”

Many of the users are urging people to delete Facebook for their good and they are posting on the platform to reach out to their mutual connections and asking them to get rid of the platform.