Delhi Man Ordered Product In 2019, Receives It After 4 Years In 2023 -- Twitterati Can't Believe

New Delhi: In India, AliExpress is no longer allowed. But up until recently, it was a popular website among Indian techies because the well-known online store supplied inexpensive technology goods. Through AliExpress, some of the devices that were unavailable in India could be ordered from China.

A man from Delhi told a fascinating incident regarding a product he purchased from the website over four years ago, in the pre-covid era. Even though it took four years, the package arrived exactly in time, when he had assumed he would never receive it.

Nitin Agarwal, a technician from Delhi, recently shared an astonishing occurrence on social media. He disclosed that, following a long four-year wait, a product he had ordered from AliExpress, a website for online shopping owned by Ali Baba, had finally been delivered to him in 2019.

Agarwal acknowledged his astonishment and urged others not to give up hope in a tweet. He added that although AliExpress is currently prohibited in India, he had already made the transaction there.

In June 2020, the Indian government outlawed AliExpress and 58 other Chinese apps, claiming security concerns.

Indian consumers now find it challenging to purchase goods from AliExpress due to the platform's restriction. There are still a few options for ordering from AliExpress in India, though.

Utilising a third-party service that delivers goods from AliExpress to India is one option. Although they frequently charge a fee for their services, these businesses might make ordering from AliExpress simpler.

Using a VPN is another option for placing an order from AliExpress in India. Your IP address can be hidden via a VPN, giving the impression that you are in another nation. You may use this to access AliExpress and buy things.

It is crucial to remember that the Indian government has issued a warning against using VPNs to access restricted apps. You run the danger of being punished for doing this.