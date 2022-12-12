Delhi Man receives several missed calls; then losses Rs 50 lakh in Jamtara-kind of fraud - Read details

New Delhi: Jamtara is a popular web-series on the topic of cyber crime. It is a real story based on an eponymous tribal district of Jharkhand called ‘Jamtara’. The popular show appeared to show how the most of teenagers and young adults were indulged in cyber-crime by making fraud calls and messages to siphon off money from the accounts across the country. The nexus had been entrenched so deeply in the entire district, luring teenagers and young adults in the name of grabbing huge money and siphoning off hundreds of thousands and lakhs.

In a new Jamtara-like case a group has allegedly swindled the director of a security services firm and looted Rs 50 lakhs via a fraudulent transfer. The scamsters made the transfer without asking for a one-time password (OTP), according to the reports. They fraudulently withdrew Rs 50 lakh by repeatedly giving him missed calls on his mobile phone.

The occurrence happened on October 10. Between 7 and 8:44 p.m., a security services company's director missed calls. He answered some calls and disregarded others. He looked at his phone to see if any RTGS transactions worth close to Rs 50 lakh had arrived. Target discovers many texts from the bank telling them of transactions. a series of fraudulent RTGS transactions totaling more than Rs 50 lakh were made from a man's company's current account.