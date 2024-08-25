Delhi Water Crisis: How Technology Is Addressing Issue; Challenges, And Future Plans In Era of Climate Change

Delhi Water Crisis: Did you know that five of the world’s 20 largest cities facing severe water stress are in India, with Delhi ranked second on the list? That’s according to the Composite Water Management Index released by NITI Aayog in 2019.

As we all know Delhi experienced one of its most extreme heatwaves recently in May 2024, with temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius in some areas. Extreme weather claims more than 30 human lives in a single month. Unfortunately, Delhi could not meet this increased demand and even the most basic water needs of the city’s population are not being met.

In our effort to combat water scarcity in the national capital using technology, we spoke with Mr. Advait Kumar, the founder of BOON.

Delhi's Modern Water Initiatives In 2024

Delhi is at the forefront of investing in modern technologies in water purification and desalination aimed at conserving and boosting water availability. Among these innovations, smart water purifiers are leading the charge with multi-stage water filters that can effectively remove all harmful impurities and at the same time use minimal water.

IoT ( Internet of Things) helps in maintaining a continuous check on the quality of water and health of the system in homes, hotels, or corporate establishments can be done in real-time, and thus guarantees standard performance. Governments are actively tying up with startups to set up Water ATMs across locations. These Water ATMs are empowered with IoT to monitor water quality and the filter’s condition to maintain functionality and water supply.

Furthermore, the issue of producing brine (sodium chloride) as a byproduct of desalination is managed creatively to reduce any negative impacts on the environment. Harmless ways of discharging brine are being considered to avoid negative impacts to marine life, enhancing the sustainability of desalination as a source of water supply to urban areas.

Delhi’s Water Revolution: From ATMs To Smart Infrastructure

The government of Delhi is collaborating with tech companies to scale up innovative water management solutions aimed at improving access to clean water and reducing wastage.

One notable initiative is the deployment of Water ATMs across public spaces in Delhi. These are being developed in partnership with technology startups, replacing traditional open water taps, which often lead to significant water wastage and health risks. By offering clean drinking water at a nominal cost per litre, Water ATMs democratise access to safe water while minimising wastage.

Adding further, the government is working with tech companies to upgrade the city's water infrastructure by installing smart water meters and IoT-enabled devices across the water distribution network. Through these partnerships, the government aims to leverage technology to create a more sustainable and resilient water management system in Delhi, ensuring that the city's growing water needs are met in an efficient and environment-friendly manner.

How Data Analytics And IoT Are Revolutionizing Water Management In Delhi?

Data analytics is a crucial tool in managing Delhi's water resources and predicting future water needs, playing a key role in addressing the city's water challenges. Through the integration of data analytics with IoT-enabled devices and smart water meters the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) can collect and analyse vast amounts of data on water consumption, flow rates, and system health.

This data is used to identify consumption patterns, detect inefficiencies, and forecast future demand based on factors such as population growth, seasonal variations, and historical trends.

Real-time monitoring systems, including SCADA and GIS further enhance water management by providing continuous data on the city's water distribution network. This allows for the early detection of leaks, pressure drops, and contamination events, enabling swift responses and reducing non-revenue water (NRW) losses.

Moreover, data analytics supports strategic planning and policy development by providing actionable insights into resource allocation and sustainability initiatives. Predictive models help in anticipating water shortages and planning accordingly, ensuring that water resources are managed effectively to meet the city's growing demand.

Challenges In Adopting New Water Technologies

One of the primary challenges is the dependency on conventional water management systems, such as large water tanks and 20L water jars, which are inefficient and contribute to microplastic contamination. Transitioning to more sustainable alternatives, like smart water purifiers and IoT-enabled systems, requires significant investment and public awareness campaigns.

Another challenge is the widespread use of inefficient water purifiers that waste up to 85% of the water during the filtration process. To address this, the government should introduce guidelines to restrict the sale of such designs and promote the adoption of water-efficient technologies.

Maintenance of water purification and management systems is another hurdle. Regular maintenance is crucial to ensure the optimal functioning of these systems, yet it is often neglected. IoT-enabled devices can play a key role here by providing timely alerts for necessary maintenance, thus preventing system failures and reducing downtime.

To achieve a sustainable water future, Delhi must focus on upgrading its water infrastructure, encouraging the adoption of smart technologies, and ensuring strict regulatory measures to promote water conservation and efficiency.

Future Solutions For Water Crisis In The Era Of Climate Change

In the next five years, significant advancements in water management are anticipated, driven by climate change and the increasing demand for sustainable water solutions. These advancements will be facilitated by technology playing a central role in overcoming the challenges posed by climate change and ensuring a secure water future.

Smart water purifiers are expected to dominate the market, equipped with advanced features that monitor water quality and system health in real time, ensuring the highest standards of water purification with minimal wastage. These devices will become standard in homes, businesses, and public institutions, contributing to widespread water conservation efforts.

The integration of IoT across the water grid will provide comprehensive control over water distribution and quality management. Coupled with AI-driven data analytics, this will enable precise predictions of water demand throughout the year, allowing for more effective resource allocation and planning.

Moreover, advancements in geographic-specific water purification systems are expected. These systems will be tailored to the unique water quality and mineral content of different regions, ensuring that water treatment is efficient and sustainable.

Alarming Conditions In Delhi:

A recent report from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) highlights a critical situation: 99.1 per cent of Delhi's net annual groundwater has been extracted. According to The Economic Times, the report reveals that Delhi’s net annual groundwater recharge for 2023 was 0.38 billion cubic meters (bcm), with only 0.34 bcm available for extraction. Despite the reduced recharge, groundwater extraction in Delhi increased significantly, rising from 98.16 per cent in 2022 to 99.13 per cent in 2023.