Delhivery Announces Deployment Of OS1 For Akshaya Patra; DispatchOne To Power Meal Deliveries

NEW DELHI: Delhivery Ltd, India's largest integrated supply chain services provider, has announced the operationalization of its OS1 stack with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, the world's largest NGO-run school feeding programme, and the implementation arm of the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan. Akshaya Patra will use the DispatchOne application to execute and track meal distribution from its centralized kitchens to partner schools. DispatchOne is currently operational across five cities: Bhubaneswar, Puducherry, Kuppam, Nellore, and Rourkela. The nationwide rollout, powering nearly 2.1 million meals a day, is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

“Given our scale of operations across 72 cities and 24,000 schools, achieving operational efficiency is a major focus area. With DispatchOne's advanced capabilities, we aim to deliver meals to children more effectively and with greater transparency," said Saanil Bhaskaran, COO at The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

“This will further strengthen our cost reduction efforts and allow us to channel our resources towards serving more schools that require our support,” he added. With DispatchOne, Akshaya Patra will be able to maintain real-time tracking and visibility of the entire delivery process from central kitchens to partner schools and optimise resource allocation by delivering to multiple locations and reducing transit times through DispatchOne's route optimisation capabilities.

Kapil Bharti, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder,Delhivery said, “At Delhivery, we believe cutting-edge technology must power solutions to complex supply chain and logistics challenges. OS1 allows us to bring our logistics technology expertise to support Akshaya Patra's crucial mission of providing food to millions of school children daily. We are humbled to partner with the Foundation, as this has enabled us to deploy our technology towards creating positive social impact.”

DispatchOne is Delhivery's flagship last-mile delivery management solution on the OS1 platform. Available in India and the US, the self-service, SaaS solution enables enterprises and SMEs to seamlessly execute planned and on-demand distribution operations.

Delhivery also plans to expand the OS1 product suite with an end-to-end Transportation Management System that will be available later this year.