Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC Launched In India With AI Features Under Rs 1.5 Lakh; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Dell Technologies has rolled out the new Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC in the Indian market. The newly launched laptop supports Copilot+ features on Windows 11. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Arm processors -the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus.

The device is equipped with AI features like Cocreator and Live Captions that are touted to improve user productivity.

Dell Latitude 7455 Laptop Price And Availability:

The Dell Latitude 7455 price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,990. The AI-powered laptop is currently available for purchase in the country via the Dell India website. It is offered in a Titan Grey shade colour option.

They should also be available for purchase via e-commerce websites and retail stores across the country.

Dell Latitude 7455 Laptop Specifications:

The newly launched laptop features a 14-inch Quad-HD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) IPS touchscreen anti-glare display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. It also includes ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light certification for reduced eye strain.

Equipped with a 54Wh battery, the laptop can be charged using a 65W AC adapter via a USB Type-C port. Users can leverage Cocreator to generate AI images from prompts or utilize Live Captions to translate live or pre-recorded audio from a selection of 44 languages into English.

The Windows Studio effects allow users to adjust lighting or filters during video calls. Adding further, the laptop's neural processing unit (NPU) enhances overall efficiency with AI-backed functionality.

For connectivity, the Dell Latitude 7455 supports Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.4.