Dell launches new commercial PC in India with built-in AI

New Delhi: Dell Technologies on Monday unveiled a new premium commercial PC called Latitude 9510 with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) in India at a starting price of Rs 1,49,000.

The Latitude 9510 aims to deliver the longest battery life for any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 34 hours, 5G-ready design, powerful audio features, and intelligent solutions that increase productivity, the company said in a statement.

"With the introduction of 9000 series, our customers will be able to optimize their time on the work that matters the most. The Latitude 9510 stands out today as the most intelligent 15-inch business PC featuring built-in AI and the most secure commercial PC," Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India said in a statement.

The device offers the power and performance teams need to be productive anywhere as the first Project Athena-verified commercial PC with 10th Gen Intel vPro processors. It sports a machined-aluminum finish with diamond-cut edges for professionals looking.

The PC features, the Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G-ready mobile broadband capabilities for more productive.

The Latitude 9510 comes with built-in Artificial Intelligence, powered by the Dell Optimiser Software.

The Dell Optimiser software works behind the scenes to improve overall application performance, enable faster log-in and secure lock outs, eliminate echoes and reduce background noise on conference calls.

The Latitude 9510 is available in two variants, 2-in-1 convertible as well as a clamshell laptop.