Dell owners, beware! Your laptops, desktops are at risk of cyber attacks due to THIS bug

New Delhi: If you own a Dell laptop or desktop, then we have a piece of alarming news for you. The consumer electronics manufacturer has found a flaw in its laptops and desktops that may have compromised your personal data stored on your systems.

The bug allowed hackers to gain access to laptops and desktops, cybersecurity research team by Sentinel Labs found in its recently concluded research. Sentinel Labs said that millions of Dell laptops and desktops are at risk due to this bug.

The flaw reportedly could have invited quite a series of cyberattacks that could range from a normal data hack or even a complete system takeover by the hackers. The bug, which was present in a preinstalled software in Dell laptops and desktops, could have let hackers get access to the admin of a PC.

Malware and ransomware attacks are on the rise in the past few years. India experienced a higher encounter rate for malware and ransomware attacks than the regional average in the Asia Pacific last year, according to the latest edition of Microsoft's Security Endpoint Threat Report that was launched last year.

In December 2020, Microsoft detected a malicious version of the software from SolarWinds inside the company. The tech giant was breached in the massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials.