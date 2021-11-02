Dhanteras 2021: Here’s how to download and send WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to wish your friends and family

New Delhi: WhatsApp is the most extensively used messaging app in India, with many people using it to communicate with their family, friends, and even coworkers. WhatsApp is also a useful tool for wishing your connections, especially since the new coronavirus pandemic has kept most of us home. Diwali is approaching, with Dhanteras, the first day, falling on November 2.

People all across the world, particularly in India, will be looking for a secure way to wish their friends and family during the festive season as Dhanteras approaches. Many of our regular tasks have gone digital, and they can be done virtually as well. WhatsApp users can send Dhanteras 2021 greetings to their families, friends, and coworkers by uploading specially themed stickers, GIFs, and photos.

During the holidays, applications like WhatsApp are used to safely send creative greetings and wishes in the form of photographs, stickers, and GIFs to friends, coworkers, and family. Here's a simple guide to finding the proper stickers to put a smile on your friends and family's faces as you celebrate Dhanteras in style and with some creativity. If you can't find the proper sticker pack, keep in mind that you can "import" your own or third-party stickers into WhatsApp.

Here's how to download Dhanteras 2021 WhatsApp stickers on iOS and Android:

Step 1) Check the App Store for the latest version of your WhatsApp app on Android or iOS.

Step 2) Open WhatsApp and go to any conversation. Now, at the bottom of the screen, or immediately above the keyboard, press the sticker button.

Step 3)Click the 'Add' (+) button on the right in the section where all of your currently installed stickers are displayed to load the built-in sticker store.

Step 4) Scroll up and down the list to find a relevant pack. If you can't find one, go to this page's "Get more stickers" option, which is only available to Android users.

Step 4) You can now scroll through the Google Play Store to find a relevant sticker pack. If you have an iPhone, you'll have to manually enter the App Store and look for sticker packs that interest you.

Step 5) If you find stickers packs that match your search for "Dhanteras stickers for WhatsApp," you can download them, but make sure you verify the permissions first.

Step 6) After you've downloaded the pack, open it up to find the option to import the stickers into WhatsApp. They will now appear as any other sticker pack, ready to be used to send Dhanteras greetings to your friends, family, and coworkers in 2021.

