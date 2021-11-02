Dhanteras 2021: Now you can buy digital gold via Google Pay, Paytm

New Delhi: Dhanteras 2021 has arrived, and many of you are planning to purchase gold on this auspicious day. While traditional gold from your local jeweller is available, you can also have a digital gold experience. Digital gold has been around for a while, and it offers far more benefits than you might imagine. You may also purchase it through applications like Google Pay and Paytm.

You can reserve a desired amount of gold you acquire with digital gold and have it registered on a digital account issued to you. Instead of receiving actual gold that you must store for your own safety, digital gold is controlled and guarded exclusively by the trading business. Whether you purchase gold using Google Pay or Paytm, the gold stays yours, and you only have to pay these applications' middlemen fees.

It still has the same value as real gold, so you may sell or exchange it whenever you choose. The returns on digital gold are comparable to those on physical gold.

Digital gold: How to buy them this Dhanteras

To purchase digital gold, you can use Google Pay or Paytm.

Navigate to the Gold Locker option in Google Pay.

- You have a dashboard within the Gold Locker that displays all information about the amount of gold. It will be displayed here if you have already purchased any.

- In the app, you'll also see a Buy Gold option. This button should be pressed.

- Now input the amount of digital gold you want to buy. You'll be told how much gold you can buy for that amount once you've entered it. This will be determined by the current gold market rate, but does not include the GST amount.

- Then, using your preferred manner of transaction, complete the transaction procedure.

The digital gold amount will be added to your gold locker once the transaction is completed.

- When you buy gold, you have the option to sell or deliver it through the Gold Locker. The market rates will be used in these processes.

- Whichever third-party service you choose to purchase digital gold, make sure to read the terms of service and policy, as well as the GST rates and other fees.

