WhatsApp block

Did WhatsApp block you today? Know the reason behind it

The deadline provided by WhatsApp is November 1, 2021, which is today.

New Delhi: Is WhatsApp unavailable for you? If that's the case, this could be the cause. After months of uncertainty, D-day has arrived, and millions of WhatsApp users are anticipated to lose support starting today. Their WhatsApp will, in effect, stop working on their phones. The WhatsApp block is expected to be implemented against all users with old operating systems who the messenger app no longer wants to support because they demand and consume too many resources, are no longer safe, and are unable to take advantage of the numerous new features that WhatsApp has rolled out for users.

In effect, if your phone does not fulfil WhatsApp's standards, you are doomed. The issue isn't with the phones; they may be completely fine; rather, it's with the out-of-date software. Users can, however, attempt to upgrade their phones. WhatsApp has outlined in a statement what it requires.

 It said, "We provide support for and recommend using the following devices: Android running OS 4.1 and newer. iPhone running iOS 10 and newer KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2." WhatsApp will not work on any phones that do not have these or higher software versions.

So, if you have an ancient phone, the first thing you should do is look through the list below to see if your phone's name is included. If this is the case, they will have to take measures to reclaim their WhatsApp account. They could, of course, switch to competing messenger programmes like Telegram and Signal. However, because most users' friends, family, and coworkers use WhatsApp - the world's most popular messenger programme with over 2 billion downloads - this may not be easy or practicable.

The deadline provided by WhatsApp is November 1, 2021, which is today. So, take a look at the list of phones that will no longer support WhatsApp as of today.

Apple: iPhone 6, iPhone 6s plus, iPhone SE

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II, Dual Optimus L5, Best L5 II, Optimus L5, Dual Best L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7, Dual Best L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact Optimus F3, Best L4 II, Best L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD, Optimus 4X HD and Optimus F3Q

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2.

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Sony: Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S.

Others: Alcatel, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, and Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820 UMi X2, Run F1, THL W8.

