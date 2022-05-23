DigiLocker can now be accessed via WhatsApp: Check the process

New Delhi: Digilocker services are now available over WhatsApp on MyGov Helpdesk, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The government said in a statement that citizens can now download Digilocker papers such as their PAN card, driver's licence, and vehicle registration certificate, among others.

According to the government, MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp will provide access to Digilocker services in order to make services more accessible, inclusive, transparent, and easy. On WhatsApp, users can create and validate their Digilocker accounts, as well as download documents such as their PAN card, driver's licence, and vehicle registration certificate.

Users can now access the following papers through the MyGov Helpdesk:

PAN card

Driving Licence

CBSE Class X passing certificate

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Insurance Policy - two-wheeler

Class X marksheet

Class XII marksheet

Insurance policy document

The chatbot can be accessed by sending the words 'Namaste,' 'Hi,' or 'Digilocker' to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

In March 2020, MyGov Helpdesk (formerly MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp was created, and it was helpful in combating COVID-19 by providing relevant information, such as vaccine appointment bookings and immunisation certificate downloads. More than 80 million people have contacted the helpline, and more than 33 million immunisation certificates have been downloaded.