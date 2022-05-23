हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DigiLocker

DigiLocker can now be accessed via WhatsApp: Check the process

MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp will provide access to Digilocker services in order to make services more accessible, inclusive, transparent, and easy. 

DigiLocker can now be accessed via WhatsApp: Check the process

New Delhi: Digilocker services are now available over WhatsApp on MyGov Helpdesk, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The government said in a statement that citizens can now download Digilocker papers such as their PAN card, driver's licence, and vehicle registration certificate, among others.

According to the government, MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp will provide access to Digilocker services in order to make services more accessible, inclusive, transparent, and easy. On WhatsApp, users can create and validate their Digilocker accounts, as well as download documents such as their PAN card, driver's licence, and vehicle registration certificate.

Users can now access the following papers through the MyGov Helpdesk:

  • PAN card
  • Driving Licence
  • CBSE Class X passing certificate
  • Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)
  • Insurance Policy - two-wheeler
  • Class X marksheet
  • Class XII marksheet
  • Insurance policy document

The chatbot can be accessed by sending the words 'Namaste,' 'Hi,' or 'Digilocker' to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

In March 2020, MyGov Helpdesk (formerly MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp was created, and it was helpful in combating COVID-19 by providing relevant information, such as vaccine appointment bookings and immunisation certificate downloads. More than 80 million people have contacted the helpline, and more than 33 million immunisation certificates have been downloaded.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DigiLockerWhatsappMyGov HelpdeskDigilocker services
Next
Story

Artificial Intelligence making paradigm shift in India’s fitness tech: Fittr CEO Jitendra Chouksey

Must Watch

PT18M32S

Varanasi Court Hearing On Gyanvapi: Hearing in Gyanvapi case continues