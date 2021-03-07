DishSMRT HUB launched at Rs. 2499, offers smart TV experience at budget

The audiences have long moved to smart TVs and OTT platforms. The content available on the social media and OTT platform is so precise and there is everything for everyone. This has forced the Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider to come up with smart TV boxes which gives access to the OTT content through their TVs.

Not everyone is into buying the latest and smart TVs in the market and that is where DTH smart boxes shine. They can turn any regular TV into a smart TV with an active internet connection. Dish TV has launched Smart Box and it is called "DishSMRT HUB".

The DishSMRT HUB runs on the Android TV platform, which gives it access to a plethora of apps from the Google ecosystem. The smart box gives the flexibility to watch satellite as well as internet content on their TVs. It also allows users to control smart home devices from the box. The smart box supports Chromecast and Miracast which allows screen mirroring from your devices to the TV.

The DishSMRT HUB supports the creation of multiple user profiles where members of a family can create their profile according to their taste. Users can use their smartphone as a remote with the "Remote App" feature of the company.

The DishSMRT HUB is priced at Rs. 2,499 for the existing users who are looking for an upgrade from their regular Set Top Box. The smart box is priced at Rs. 3,999 for new users.

Live TV