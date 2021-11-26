Dislike someone on Twitter? Here's how to mute them

New Delhi: Twitter is a social media platform that allows individuals to express their ideas, opinions, and perspectives with their followers. Similarly, anyone who follows someone on Twitter can read their posts. There are times, though, when you want to remove a tweet from your timeline without informing the account owner.

You can use the app's mute options in this circumstance. As per the information provided by Twitter, "Mute is a feature that allows you to remove an account's Tweets from your timeline without unfollowing or blocking that account."

Users should be aware that muted accounts are unaware that they have been muted, and that they can be unmuted at any time. You'll need to go to your muted accounts settings on twitter.com or your app settings on Twitter for iOS or Android to see a list of accounts you've muted. However, before you mute someone's account, you should be aware of several essential features, such as the fact that muted accounts can track you and that you can track muted accounts. You will not be unfollowed if you mute an account.

Additionally, muting an account has no effect on the account's ability to send you a direct message, and any muted account will no longer send you push or SMS notifications.

Muting from a Tweet:

Step 1: Click the more icon from a Tweet.

Step 2: Click Mute.

Muting from a profile:

Step 1: Go to the profile page of the person you want to mute and click the mute button.

Step 2: Select the "More" option.

Step 3: Select mute from the options given.

You'll receive a confirmation banner after you've muted an account on the web. You can click Undo to unmute the account if you made a mistake.

You can unmute an account at any time in the future by following the procedures below:

How to unmute an account

Step 1: On Twitter, go to the profile of the muted account.

Step 2: To unmute, go to twitter.com and click the more symbol. Tap the unmute symbol at the top of their profile in the Twitter app for iOS or Android.

Step 3: To see and manage your muted accounts list. Go to your Muted account settings on twitter.com or visit your app settings on Twitter for iOS or Android to see your complete list of muted accounts.

In the Twitter app for iOS:

Step 1: Select Settings and Privacy from your navigation menu icon.

Step 2: Select Privacy and Security. Tap Muted and then Muted accounts under Safety. By tapping the mute icon, you can unmute accounts.

In the Twitter app for Android:

Step 1: Select Settings and Privacy from your navigation menu icon.

Step 2: Select Privacy and Security. Tap Muted accounts under Safety. By tapping the mute icon, you can unmute accounts.

Via twitter.com:

Step 1: From the side navigation menu, select More, then Settings and Privacy.

Step 2: Select the Privacy and Security tab, then Mute and Block. Select Muted Accounts from the drop-down menu. By pressing the muted button, you can unmute accounts.

Live TV

#mute