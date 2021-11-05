Diwali 2021: OnePlus 9 series smartphones, OnePlus Buds and other gadgets gets massive price cut; Check deals and discounts

New Delhi: OnePlus has handpicked tempting offers across its product categories, including smartphones, earphones, TV, and others, as numerous ecommerce platforms provide discounts throughout the festive season. The company's official website, OnePlus Experience Centers, Amazon, Flipkart, and certain offline outlets like as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, Bajaj Electronics, and others are all offering these deals and discounts. The following is a list of all OnePlus device deals currently available.

Customers can get a festive discount of Rs 4000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, Rs 3000 on the OnePlus 9, and Rs 3000 on the OnePlus 9R at OnePlus Experience locations, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, Bajaj Electronics, and select partner stores until November 5. When buying using State Bank of India cards on OnePlus.in till November 15, the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R will be available at an instant bank discount of Rs 3000, Rs 7000, and Rs 2000, as well as 3 months, 6 months, and 9 months no-cost EMI.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The original price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was Rs 22,999. Users can also take advantage of the following launch deals when purchasing a smartphone. Offers include the quick bank discount of Rs 1000 on State Bank of India cards will be available on the devices until November 15 when buying offline at OnePlus experience stores and OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Users can get a Festive Special Price Coupon of Rs 1000 on the smartphone's 128/256 GB variant at OnePlus Experience shops, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, Bajaj Electronics, and other select partner stores until November 5. Customers who shop at OnePlus.in with State Bank of India cards can get an instant bank discount of Rs 1500 until November 15.

OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Bullets Wireless Z

Customers will enjoy a Rs 1000 discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro through Kotak bank till November 14 and through ICICI bank until November 14. Purchases made at the OnePlus Experience shop, Reliance Digital, and certain partner retailers will be eligible for free shipping till November 15. When you buy the OnePlus Buds Pro on OnePlus.in using Kotak Bank or ICICI Bank, you'll get a Rs 1000 immediate bank discount. On OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience shops, Flipkart.com, and certain offline partner stores, an additional Rs 200 discount is available on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition.

OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Band

Customers can save up to Rs 1000 on the OnePlus Watch by using Kotak and ICICI bank credit cards at the OnePlus Experience shop and certain partner retailers until November 15. When you buy the OnePlus Watch on OnePlus.in using Kotak Bank or ICICI Bank, you'll get a Rs 1000 immediate bank discount. On OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience shops, and certain offline partner stores, a Rs 300 discount on the OnePlus Band Steven Harrington Edition is available.

OnePlus TV U1S

OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Retailers, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and select partner stores are offering the OnePlus TV U1S at a discounted price of up to Rs 3000 until November 8th. An instant bank discount of up to Rs 5000 is also offered on the TV.

Live TV

#mute