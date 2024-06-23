Do Not Make THESE 6 Mistakes While Cleaning Your Laptop To Avoid Costly Damage: Check Details

New Delhi: Keeping our laptops clean is very crucial for their performance and lifespan. If not cleaned properly, dust and dirt can build up and damage the internal parts. This can lead to overheating and other costly issues. Regular and careful cleaning helps maintain your laptop’s efficiency and prevents problems. By knowing these common mistakes you can keep your laptop in good condition without the risk of costly repairs.

Here are the mistakes to avoid while cleaning your laptop:

1. Don't Use Excessive Liquid

Using too much liquid when cleaning your laptop can lead to serious damage. Excess moisture can lead into the internal components which can cause short circuits or corrosion. To avoid this you should never spray cleaning solutions directly onto your laptop. Instead, lightly dampen a cloth and use it to gently wipe down the surfaces.

2. Avoid Harsh Chemicals

Harsh chemicals might seem like an effective way to clean stubborn dirt but they can do more harm than good. Chemicals like ammonia or bleach can erode the laptop's surface and damage its finish, leaving unsightly marks or even compromising the integrity of the materials. Stick to gentle, computer-safe cleaning solutions or make a mild mixture of water and soap.

3. Power Down and Unplug

Safety first! Always turn off and unplug your laptop before you start cleaning it. This precaution prevents any electrical damage and reduces the risk of shock. Cleaning a powered device can accidentally trigger keys or functions which might result in data loss or other issues.

4. Be Gentle with the Screen

The screen is one of the most delicate parts of your laptop. Using the wrong cleaning method can easily scratch or crack it. Use a soft, microfiber cloth specifically designed for screens. Wipe gently in a circular motion to remove fingerprints and dust. Avoid pressing too hard as applying too much pressure can damage the screen.

5. Keep Liquids Away from Ports

Liquids and laptop ports are a dangerous combination. If cleaning solution or water enters the ports it can cause damage to the internal circuitry. When cleaning around these areas use a dry cloth or a cotton swab to carefully remove dust and debris. This method helps you maintain the cleanliness of your laptop without the risk of liquid damage.

6. Avoid Using Wrong Cloth Materials

Never use rough or abrasive fabrics like rough or coarse cloths as they can scratch the laptop's screen and body. Instead, opt for soft microfiber cloths or lens cleaning cloths. These materials are gentle enough to clean effectively without causing any damage to the delicate surfaces of your laptop.