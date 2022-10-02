Do THESE banking-related works at your fingertips, here's HOW

New Delhi: Banking-related work is crucial for everyone. Till some time ago, we had to make rounds of the bank for the smallest banking work. As technology grew, we started getting facilities through mobiles and laptops sitting at home at our fingertips. Now technology has also taken a new form.

Technology controls lots of aspects of customer services. Let us have a look at how WhatsApp is playing an important role in banking services.

State Bank of India (SBI)

The country's largest bank offers banking services like balance inquiries and mini statements on WhatsApp. To avail of the benefit of the WhatsApp banking service, you have to send Hi from your registered mobile number to 9022690226.

ICICI Bank

You can register for WhatsApp banking by sending Hi to 8640086400. One can also give a missed call to 9542000030 to register.

Axis Bank

To activate WhatsApp banking on Axis Bank, you have to text Hi to 7036165000. Customers can avail of bank account-related services like balance inquiry, mini statement, and checkbook. One can also take advantage of Open Video KYC and Debit Card Blocking.

Bank of Baroda

For the Bank of Baroda (BoB) WhatsApp banking service you have to send a text on 8433888777. After this, you can easily access information like a mini statement, debit card blocks, checkbook, and account balance on your WhatsApp. The service also enables you to delete your UPI ID.