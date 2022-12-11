Do you have an iPhone? Here's step by step guide to check whether your device is original or cloned one

New Delhi: Today, iPhones are more popular than ever. Despite the fact that iPhones are relatively expensive in India compared to the US and other nations, Indians nonetheless seem to be able to obtain the devices.

It's likely that you are unsure if the iPhone you receive is an original if you recently purchased one or if are going to do so because there are more clones of the iPhone than ever before.

Here's the step-by-step guide to check whether your iPhone is an original or cloned one:

- Open the settings option.

- Click the general settings option.

- Click on the about option.

- Enter the IMEI number of the device.

If you didn't know the EMEI number of your device, follow the below-discussed steps to find out the IMEI number.

- You can get the IMEI number of the device by getting into the settings options of the phone.