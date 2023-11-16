Does TRAI Block, Disconnect Mobile Number Of Any Telecom Customers? Check What Regulator Said

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a statement for customers warning them of fraudsters who impose as TRAI officials.

Some companies/agencies/individuals pose as TRAI officials to make fraudulent calls to the customers stating that their mobile numbers will be disconnected as the numbers are being used for sending unsolicited messages.

"It has been brought to the notice of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India that some companies 1 agencies 1 individuals are fraudulently asking public/customersthat they are calling from TRAI and mobile numbers of the public/customers will be disconnected as the numbers' are being used for sending unsolicited messages. It is also informed by these companies 1 agencies 1 individualsthat AADHAAR numbers of the public were used for obtaining S1M cards and are being used for illegal activities. These companies/agencies/individuals are also trying to trick the customers/public to come on Skype video call to avoid disconnection of mobile numbers," TRAI said.

The regulator added that it does not block or disconnect any mobile number and has advised people to consider such calls as "potentially fraudulent".

"The public at large is hereby informed that TRAI does not block! disconnect any mobile number of any individual telecom customers. TRAI never sends any message or make any call for disconnection of mobile numbers. TRAI has not authorized any agency to contact customers for such activities and all such calls are illegal and are to be dealt as per Law. Therefore, any call or message claiming to be from TRAI should be considered potentially fraudulent," TRAI said.