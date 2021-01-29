हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Dogecoin

Dogecoin pips popular Bitcoin: Know how it started as a joke but is dominating cryptocurrency market now

After the rise, it became a meme fest on the internet and the memes surged almost as much as the price of the cryptocurrency did. One user said, "Me dreaming of my #dogecoin hitting $1 while I sleep tonight." Another wrote, "Buy #dogecoin and achieve financial independence by the end of the day."

Dogecoin pips popular Bitcoin: Know how it started as a joke but is dominating cryptocurrency market now

Dogecoin, which started as a joke or an Internet parody based on a viral dog meme, has skyrocketed to 800% in the last 24 hours, according to Coinbase. Similar to bitcoin, Dogecoin is a digital coin that is mainly used for e-transactions and its meme has a picture of the shiba inu on it. 

Invented by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013, the price of Dogecoin saw a mammoth rise after Reddit traders targeted it. "If you want to make Dogecoin a reality, get in touch," said the website. Currently,  Dogecoin stands at a more than $7 billion market cap due to a huge volume of transactions over the past 24 hours.

Tesla founder Elon Musk, had previously tweeted about dogecoin and indicated in April 2019, that it was his “fav cryptocurrency.”

After the rise, it became a meme fest on the internet and the memes surged almost as much as the price of the cryptocurrency did. One user said, "Me dreaming of my #dogecoin hitting $1 while I sleep tonight." Another wrote, "Buy #dogecoin and achieve financial independence by the end of the day."

Reddit users on the forum CryptoCurrency and SatoshiStreetBets discussions referenced the 'WallStreetBets’ efforts to squeeze out Wall Street shops from heavily shorted stocks and urged people to buy into Dogecoin.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DogecoinCryptocurrencyBitcoinDogecoin meme
Next
Story

Good news for quiz lovers! Now you can win Rs 15,000 as Amazon Pay Balance
  • 1,07,20,048Confirmed
  • 1,54,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M8S

Delhi: Minor blast reported near Israeli Embassy, no casualties so far