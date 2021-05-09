Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a ‘hustle’ on ‘SNL’ show

The value of dogecoin dropped sharply in early US hours on Sunday, after Tesla chief and cryptocurrency supporter Elon Musk called it a `hustle` during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.

Dogecoin was quoted as low as $0.47 on crypto exchange Binance, down 28% from levels around $0.65 before the show.

The billionaire Tesla Inc chief executive hosted the show at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0330 GMT on Sunday).

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts had for days been eager to see what he would say, after his tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency into a speculator`s dream.

Asked `what is dogecoin`, Musk replied, "It's the future of currency. It's an unstoppable financial vehicle that’s going to take over the world."

When a show cast member Michael Che countered, "So, it's a hustle?", Musk replied, "Yeah, it's a hustle." And laughed.

Musk is the rare business mogul to have been asked to host the venerable comedy TV show. The timing puts Musk back in the spotlight just as Tesla`s stock is losing steam following last year`s monster rally.

The unconventional CEO has posted numerous comments about cryptocurrencies on Twitter and criticized regular old cash for having negative real interest rates.

"Only a fool wouldn't look elsewhere," he said in February.

His cryptic tweets "Doge" and "Dogecoin is the people`s crypto" that month kicked off a rally in dogecoin - created as a parody on the more mainstream bitcoin and ethereum.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted: "Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution!" with a video clip attached in which he said, "it should be considered speculation at this point. And so, you know, don`t don`t go too far in the crypto speculation ..."

But he also said, in the video, that cryptocurrency has a "good chance" of becoming what he called "the future currency of the Earth."

On crypto data tracker CoinGecko.com, dogecoin has jumped more than 800% over the last month and is now the fourth-largest digital currency, with a market capitalization of $73 billion. It hit a record high Thursday above $0.73.

It has overtaken more widely used cryptocurrencies such as litecoin and tether.

Tesla said in February it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its electric cars, a large stride toward mainstream acceptance that sent bitcoin soaring to a record high of nearly $62,000.

Tesla shares closed 1.3% higher at $672.37 on Friday.

