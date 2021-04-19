Domino’s India suffers massive data breach: 10 lakh credit card details, names leaked on dark web

Data breaches have become very common these days with recently Facebook and LinkedIn getting embroiled in such data theft incidents. Even last year, prominent Indian companies saw a massive data breach amid lockdowns and pandemic.

Now the latest case is from Domino’s India which is said to have suffered a data breach where information such as customer data including phone numbers, names, and payment information including credit cards are compromised.

As per a report by Gadgets 360, this data breach was discovered by Alon Gal, the CTO of Hudson Rock, a cybersecurity firm. He tweeted that the breach happened on Sunday(April 18) and it is supposedly sold at around Rs 4.5 crore (10 Bitcoin).

Reportedly, the data was gleaned from the internal files of the company between 2015 and 2021 and it has details of about 18 crore orders and 10 lakh credit cards.

The report further stated that the pizza chain's breach also allegedly includes internal files of about 250 of the company’s employees which includes data of around 13 terabytes. The actual numbers are yet to be confirmed.

“Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact. As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident,” a company spokesperson told Gadgets360.

