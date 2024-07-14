New Delhi: Former US President Donald Trump was attacked by a gunman during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday. Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt and was hurried offstage, covered in blood after a string of gunshots erupted at the rally.

However, the former US President was evacuated from the stage by security agents and is reported to be fine. The assassination attempt on Trump at the campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday has swiftly been condemned by leaders of major technology companies.

The incident, which left Trump with a minor injury and resulted in multiple casualties, prompted immediate responses from the CEOs of Google, Apple, Microsoft Meta and X (formerly Twitter). Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and others took to social media platforms to denounce the act of political violence and express their support for Donald Trump's recovery.

Here's How Tech Leaders Reacted

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his shock and condemned the violence in a tweet saying "I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed his shock on X and said "I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence".

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella also condemned the act on X and said "There is simply no place for any type of violence in our society. Sending my best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery and to all those impacted by today’s horrific event."

Adding further, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Founder and CEO, echoed this sentiment on the Threads social media platform: "This is such a sad day for our country. Political violence undermines democracy and must always be condemned."

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, took to X to share his reactions. In his tweets, he expressed support for Trump and criticized the Secret Service for allowing the incident to occur. He said, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

In another tweet, he compared Trump with former US President Theodore, “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt."

Elon Musk also quickly criticized Donald Trump's security detail, saying, “Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign." He futher demanded actions against the head of the Secret Service. detail saying, “The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign."