Tesla

Don't buy silly Apple Cloth, says Elon Musk as he promotes Tesla Cyberwhistle

Tesla Elon Musk asked his millions of followers not to buy Apple Cloth, but to purchase Tesla Cyberwhistle. 

Don&#039;t buy silly Apple Cloth, says Elon Musk as he promotes Tesla Cyberwhistle

New Delhi: Entrepreneur and chief of Tesla Elon Musk never leaves an opportunity to take a dig at rivals in the tech industry. This time the billionaire has hit two birds with one stone. In two tweets, Musk promoted Tesla’s latest product, a Cyberwhistle, while mocking Apple Cloth. 

In his first tweet, Musk said, “blow the whistle on Tesla.” The post also marked the launch of the electric car manufacturer’s Cyberwhistle, which is priced at $50 (about Rs 3,700). 

Soon after revealing the Tesla Cyberwhistle, Musk said in another Tweet urged his 65 million-plus followers not to buy Apple cloth, but to spend on the whistle. “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!” he said while taking a jibe at Apple’s recently launched cleaning cloth. 

A few days after launching the iPhone 13 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant had introduced its polishing cloth that is priced at $19 (approximately Rs 1420).   

At the moment, the demand for Tesla Cyberwhistle appears to be much more than the company can supply. Soon after Musk’s tweets, the official link suggests that the newest product that resembles Tesla’s still-in-development Cybertruck has remained out of stock for quite some time. 

The limited-edition Tesla Cyberwhistle is manufactured from medical-grade stainless steel. The whistle comes with a polished finish to make it look more like the upcoming Cybertruck. Also Read: NCLAT rejects Kotak Bank's plea to set aside insolvency proceedings against MSEL

“Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility,” the website reads. Also Read: FD Alert! HDFC Bank increases interest rate on fixed deposits, check latest rates

Tags:
TeslaTesla CyberwhistleElon MuskAppleApple Cloth
