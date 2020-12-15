Don't want to step out of home? Now, get SIM cards of your preferred operators delivered at doorstep – Here's how

New Delhi: Though the COVID-related protocols are now more or less over and you can venture out for your everyday shopping, some people might still want to avail facilities from home.

If you are also planning to get a new SIM card but do not want to go to store or retailers, you can apply for the same from the comfort of your homes. The SIM cards will be delivered to your doorstep, if you just follow a few online steps.

Follow these simple steps to buy a Vi Postpaid connection online:

Vi users can click this link

Now enter your contact details.

Select a plan and mobile number of your choice.

Enter your delivery details and get your new SIM delivered at your doorstep.

Though there are no charges applied for a free number on a postpaid connection, but if you opt for a premium number, it will be chargeable. You can make the payment while placing the order or get it added to your first monthly bill. Once all the set of correct documents and information are received, the SIM will be activated within 24 hours.

Follow these simple steps to buy a Airtel Pre-paid connection online:

Now buy a new Airtel prepaid connection online from the comfort of your home. Just select a plan and confirm quick details for scheduling doorstep sim delivery & KYC. Keep valid Proof of Identity/Proof of Address handy to share with executive. Alternatively you can visit any of our nearest stores to complete KYC. Once Airtel receives the complete set of documents, your new prepaid connection will be activated in 4 hours.