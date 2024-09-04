DoT Advises M2M Service Providers To Register On Saral Sanchar Portal By September 30 To Avoid Disruption

New Delhi: Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has urged all unregistered M2M Service Providers (M2M SPs) and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers for M2M Services, to register with DoT immediately and latest by September 30, 2024, to avoid disruption of their M2M services. Non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the Authorized Telecom Licensees.

The extended timeline for registration of all unregistered entities, who have obtained telecom resources from authorized telecom licensees in the past, ends on September 30, 2024.

The Department had issued detailed guidelines for registration of all M2M Service Providers (M2M SPs) and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers for M2M Services in February 2022, after considering the recommendations of TRAI and views of M2M industry stakeholders. The registration is a simple and transparent online one-time process through the SaralSanchar portal (https://saralsanchar.gov.in/).

Subsequently, in order to proliferate the standard-based and secure M2M/IoT ecosystem, the scope of the registration was extended to allow all types of business

Entities such as companies, Government Departments/Organizations, Partnership Firms, LLPs, Institutions, Undertakings, Proprietorship Firms, Societies and Trusts to apply for registration as M2M Service Providers and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Provider for M2M services.

The DoT is committed to build a secure and innovative M2M/IoT landscape in the country. National Digital Communication Policy-2018 aims at creating a robust digital communication infrastructure, enable next generation technologies and ensure a holistic and harmonized approach for harnessing Emerging Technologies such as M2M/loT.