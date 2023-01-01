Drones builds Largest 'Happy New Year 2023', creates Guinness World Record-- Watch video here

New Delhi: Guinness World Records are being set left, right, and centre in Ras Al Khaimah, an emerging commercial and tourist centre in the United Arab Emirates. The northern emirate gained two more when, on December 31, 2022, a glittering New Year's spectacle enthralled thousands of onlookers.

Over 670 drones illuminated the night sky, while pyro-musical fireworks, some of which reached heights of 1,100 metres, blended with nano lights and a kaleidoscopic eruption of colours. 458 drones have previously set the world record.

According to The National News, the floating display travelled a distance of 4.7 kilometres while being coordinated to electronic beats. Drones spelled out the largest "Happy New Year 2023" greeting as the video came to a close, and then the RAKashida logo, which symbolises the desert, sea, and mountains, appeared.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

World's largest fireworks with 670 drones. 12-minute display of over 670 drones, covering 4.7 kilometers of beachfront and reaching a height of 1,100 meters sets two new Guinness world records.@GWR pic.twitter.com/5ym9in93Qd — مُهاڻو (@Muhanoindus) January 1, 2023

"Ras Al Khaimah has once again proven its position as a top tourism destination that welcomes people from all over the world," Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority Chief Executive Raki Phillips said in a statement.

This is a terrific beginning to what is anticipated to be a very exciting and busy year for us as we work to establish Ras Al Khaimah as a must-visit location in 2023. Both the Largest Aerial Sentence Formed by Multirotors/Drones and the Largest Number of Operated Multi-Rotors/Drones with a Simultaneous Fireworks Display was awarded to Ras Al Khaimah.

According to news estimates, some 30,000 people visited the city in the UAE to ring in the new year.