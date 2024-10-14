Elista Google TV Launched In India With 'Hey Google' Voice Control Feature; Check Specifications, Price

Google TV India Launch: Consumer Electronics company Elista has launched an 85-inch (215 cm) Google TV in the Indian market. It is the biggest television yet, as the company claims.

The massive 85-inch (215 cm) Elista Google TV is designed to transform your living room into a cinema. The Google TV comes with a huge 4K HDR display which ensures that every detail comes alive, making it perfect for large living rooms or even commercial spaces.

The new 85-inch variant joins Elista's existing Google TV lineup, which includes options ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch. Elista's Google TV series is crafted to suit the diverse needs of Indian households, ensuring that everyone can access premium technology regardless of the size of their living space.

Elista Google TV Price In India And Availability

The Google TV is priced at Rs. 1,60,900 along with other models (32-inch, 43inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch). The new Google TV is available at leading consumer electronics stores across India. Consumers can also purchase the TV via e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

Elista Google TV Specifications

Display And Visuals:

The Elista 85-inch (215 cm) Google TV offers a truly immersive viewing experience with its impressive 4K HDR resolution, delivering breathtaking clarity and vibrant visuals that bring every detail to life. With HDR 10 support, the picture quality is further enhanced, providing unmatched contrast and brightness for stunning image depth.

The massive 85-inch screen size makes it perfect for creating a home theatre atmosphere, ensuring that viewers are fully immersed in every scene.

Audio:

It is equipped with Dolby Audio, delivering a dynamic, cinema-like soundscape that fills your room with powerful, immersive sound. Whether it's the subtlest whispers or intense action scenes, the audio wraps around you, enhancing every moment with clarity and depth for a truly engaging listening experience.

Smart Features:

The TV provides easy access to a wide range of content, apps, and streaming services, allowing users to explore endless entertainment options. With built-in Chromecast, you can effortlessly mirror your device's screen, making it simple to share content. Adding further, the TV features voice control through Hey Google, offering hands-free navigation for a seamless and convenient user experience.

Connectivity:

It is designed for seamless connectivity, featuring dual-band Wi-Fi (5GHz/2.4GHz) that ensures fast and stable internet for smooth streaming. With Bluetooth capability, you can easily connect wireless peripherals and devices. Adding further, the multiple ports, including HDMI and USB, provide versatility for various entertainment and productivity needs.

Streaming And Compatibility:

It is compatible with major streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more, offering easy access to your favourite shows, movies, and content. This ensures a seamless entertainment experience, bringing all your preferred streaming services right to your screen.