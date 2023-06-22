topStoriesenglish2625512
Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Agree To Hold Cage Fight

Meta CEO Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Instagram stories with a caption reading: "Send me location".

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 07:19 PM IST|Source: Reuters

New Delhi: Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreed to hold a cage fight challenge after a series of posts on social media platforms on Wednesday (June 21). Tesla CEO Musk posted a tweet on his social media platform Twitter saying he was "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Instagram stories with a caption reading: "Send me location". (Also Read: 9 Fiction Books Based On Ramayana You Must Read Once In Life)

Musk then posted another tweet with: "Vegas Octagon." The Octagon is where Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitions take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Also Read: 7 Startups Funded By MS Dhoni)

Musk joked in another tweet: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

A Meta spokesperson told technology news website The Verge that Zuckerberg's post was not a "joke," and that the “story speaks for itself."

