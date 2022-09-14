Elon Musk asks Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for help, claims his tweets getting suppressed

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a party in a legal dispute with Twitter, has recently asserted that his tweets are being repressed. To address his problem, Musk has tagged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the verified official Twitter account. Though his Twitter handle has not changed, Musk's Twitter name has changed to "Naughtius Maximus." Only 3,000 to 5,000 people liked some of the tweets from the CEO of Tesla, who has more than 105 million followers on Twitter. At that point, he realised that few people were seeing his tweets.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, “My tweets are being suppressed. Please fix.” Despite the fact that his earlier tweets did not receive the same level of attention, as usual, the aforementioned tweet received over 44,000 likes. Even when he uses an emoji, Musk's tweets receive over a million likes and retweets, so it is extremely unlikely that his recent tweets will fail to gain traction on Twitter. However, some of his most recent tweets are only receiving 3000 likes. Musk's tweets received no response from Twitter's support page or its CEO, Parag Agrawal.

Notably, as a result of pulling out of the $44 billion deal, Musk is currently involved in a legal dispute with Twitter. Interestingly, Musk claims that Twitter censored his tweets after the shareholders approved Musk's takeover of the business.

Musk withdrew from the $44 billion purchase of Twitter after making sweeping claims that doing so would save civilization. Even those who were previously banned from Twitter, like former US President Donald Trump, were given the chance to rejoin the platform. Musk criticised some of the top Twitter executives, including Vijaya Gadde, on social media after announcing his purchase of the company. But two months later, Musk declared that he had lost interest in Twitter because, in his opinion, the social media platform had misled him regarding the quantity of bots and spam. To enforce the purchase agreement he had made with the website, Twitter is currently suing Musk.