Elon Musk creates a new poll 'Delete the w in Twitter?' Voters respond THIS

New Delhi: Elon Musk, Twitter's largest shareholder, asked users in a new poll on Sunday if the "w" in the microblogging site's name should be removed.

Twitter users must choose between "yes" and "of course" to participate in the poll. The poll had already got more than 2.3 lakh votes within 30 minutes of being posted.

Elon Musk, a frequent Twitter user and critic, asked his followers on April 4 if they wanted an edit button as a feature. Despite the fact that "yse" received a large majority of votes (75%), Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and founder Jack Dorsey immediately announced that the internet billionaire had joined the company's board of directors.

Musk's entry spurred discussion about a series of improvements to the microblogging site's functionality that he would implement. Tesla's 50-year-old CEO has spoken about the "major changes" he hopes to bring about.

Musk made several proposals for Twitter Blue, a paid monthly subscription that gives users access to premium features and customizations, in a series of tweets on Sunday.

He proposed that all Twitter Blue users receive an authenticating check mark that is distinct from the "official account" blue tick and contains no advertisements. He also stated that if Twitter is reliant on advertising revenue, businesses will have a greater role in policy.

"Everyone who registers up for Twitter Blue (i.e. pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark," tweeted SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk later put up another poll on the same day, asking if Twitter's San Francisco headquarters could be turned into a homeless shelter "because hardly one shows up anyhow."

He went on to list the top ten most followed Twitter accounts, revealing that the majority of these accounts contain little to no content.

"Most of these "top" accounts only tweet once in a while and don't post much content. Is Twitter on its way out?" SpaceX's 50-year-old CEO tweeted.

