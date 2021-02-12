Elon Musk developing THIS wireless brain-machine, 10 times smaller than human hair; to be a reality soon

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the richest person in the world is one of the most ambitious men alive as he is working on multiple projects simultaneously such as electric cars, space exploration, faster and efficient public transport, including a brain-machine interface.

Last year, Elon Musk's company Neuralink which deals with brain-machine interface demonstrated pigs which had coin-sized wireless implants in their brains. These implants analyse and project brain signals to the system. This time, Musk's company is looking forward to bringing this technology to humans.

The implants have nano flexible threads which are 10 times smaller in comparison to human hair. This will be used in treating severe brain injuries. The technology is still in its primary phase but aspires to be a catalyst in connecting the human brain to artificial intelligence. The coin-sized implants will send real-time neural signals from the brain to the system. As of now, 19 species of animals have been tested with this model and the company has claimed a success rate of 87 per cent.

The concept of putting these implants in the human brain is still a bit new to us but Elon Musk is known to do the most difficult task successfully. There are illustrations of brain-computer interfaces on paralysed patients. The electrodes are implanted into the human brain which converts human thoughts to actions. The company has successfully tested brain signals experiments which includes online shopping, communication and using a prosthetic arm to drink beverages.

These implants have the power to observe, process and to improve human intentions in real life; which will help us to lead a better life. The human brain is an extremely complex organ, and any slight deformity in it can ruin a person's regular life. People with neural injuries will be benefitted by such technology.

Every coin has two sides and the technology is no exception to it. The question remains who will get access to the neural data and how can we trust them with such an important task. The human brain has all the possible secrets and information about the person, and it won't be too long for the technology to read human subconscious thoughts.

This has potential threats to human privacy. If a system with a guided algorithm can observe, process and even modify your intentions, there is nothing left. There has been a tendency to control the human mind and this will easily make it happen.

The technology is still evolving and yet to reach its zenith. But it will be exciting to see what lies ahead in future.