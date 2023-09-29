trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668663
Elon Musk Encourages People To Take Citizen Journalism On X. Here's Why

X has undertaken a series of transformative measures to enhance user experiences, including the seamless creation of high-definition livestreams. Users can now effortlessly share videos of up to 1080p quality, extending the duration for many hours. 

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is actively promoting citizen journalism through X, formerly known as Twitter, by simplifying live video sharing directly from smartphones. Musk passionately believes that empowering everyday individuals with on-the-ground reporting capabilities can significantly impact the world.

Musk's unwavering commitment to fostering an environment of unrestricted free speech has been a recurrent theme in his interviews and social media posts. He envisions X as a platform where diverse voices can thrive without inhibitions.

Furthermore, Musk is diligently steering X's transformation from a mere microblogging platform to a vibrant digital town square. This strategic shift was exemplified by the rebranding of Twitter to X, marking a pivotal moment in its evolution.

X has undertaken a series of transformative measures to enhance user experiences, including the seamless creation of high-definition livestreams. Users can now effortlessly share videos of up to 1080p quality, extending the duration for many hours. Additionally, the video-watching interface has undergone substantial improvements, ensuring enhanced accessibility for all users.

These groundbreaking changes are poised to revolutionize the way people communicate and interact on X, aligning with Elon Musk's vision for a more participatory and inclusive digital realm.

