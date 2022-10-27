Elon Musk enters Twitter headquarters carrying a sink, ahead of Friday deadline to close $44 billion deal

New Delhi: Elon Musk visited the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco as he walked the halls of the office carrying the bowl of a sink on Wednesday ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion takeover deal.

"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!," tweeted Elon Musk.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Musk must complete the acquisition by Friday or face the lawsuit at a Delaware court in the US, as per the deadline given by the judge.

On Monday, Elon Musk also changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit."

Meanwhile, a Time report said that Twitter employees have written an open letter to the board of directors and Musk, criticising his plans to lay off 75 per cent of the workforce.

"Musk's plan to lay off 75 per cent of Twitter workers will hurt Twitter's ability to serve the public conversation. A threat of this magnitude is reckless, undermines our users' and customers' trust in our platform, and is a transparent act of worker intimidation," the draft letter read.

"We believe the public conversation is in jeopardy," they added.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal.

Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he will move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share. However, the Twitter deal legal proceedings had been put on hold by a judge overseeing the dispute until October 28.

With ANI/IANS Inputs