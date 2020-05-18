हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Elon Musk

Elon Musk explains Bitcoin to JK Rowling, Twitterati have a field day

After the weird naming of his son, this time Twitter was in splits over Musk’s explanation of Bitcoins to celebrated author JK Rowling.

Elon Musk explains Bitcoin to JK Rowling, Twitterati have a field day

New Delhi: In the morbid days of lockdown, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk keeps Twitterati amused and amazed all the time.

After the weird naming of his son, this time Twitter was in splits over Musk’s explanation of Bitcoins to celebrated author JK Rowling.

Rowling in a tweet had asked if somebody could explain the meaning of Bitcoins to her. Some users at Twitter tried to explain her the meaning of Bitcoins, but the Harry Potter series author seemed not too convinced with the explanation.

That is when Musk stepped in and tried to explain the meaning of Bitcoins to Rowling. His tweet, since, has garnered a lot of attraction among Twitteratis. Soon, Twitter was flooded with Memes on Musk and Rowling.

A couple of days ago, Musk created a lot of buzz on Twitter with the name of his son.

Musk had left Twitterati baffled with the name of his newborn son. Musk and his girlfriend Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes welcomed their first child together on Monday and they have named him `X Æ A-12 Musk`.

Though the name comes with a meaning, this peculiar name had flooded Twitter with Memes.

Elon Musk Bitcoin JK Rowling Twitter
