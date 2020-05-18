Elon Musk explains Bitcoin to JK Rowling, Twitterati have a field day

New Delhi: In the morbid days of lockdown, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk keeps Twitterati amused and amazed all the time.

After the weird naming of his son, this time Twitter was in splits over Musk’s explanation of Bitcoins to celebrated author JK Rowling.

Rowling in a tweet had asked if somebody could explain the meaning of Bitcoins to her. Some users at Twitter tried to explain her the meaning of Bitcoins, but the Harry Potter series author seemed not too convinced with the explanation.

I don’t think I trust this. https://t.co/ziZzKg1aS0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

People are now explaining Bitcoin to me, and honestly, it’s blah blah blah collectibles (My Little Pony?) blah blah blah computers (got one of those) blah blah blah crypto (sounds creepy) blah blah blah understand the risk (I don’t, though.) — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

God bless every single one of you now earnestly explaining bitcoin to me as though I’ll grasp it if you break it down properly. Things like this are white noise to me. I cannot and will not ever understand Bitcoin, but I love you for thinking that I can or will. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

That is when Musk stepped in and tried to explain the meaning of Bitcoins to Rowling. His tweet, since, has garnered a lot of attraction among Twitteratis. Soon, Twitter was flooded with Memes on Musk and Rowling.

A couple of days ago, Musk created a lot of buzz on Twitter with the name of his son.

Musk had left Twitterati baffled with the name of his newborn son. Musk and his girlfriend Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes welcomed their first child together on Monday and they have named him `X Æ A-12 Musk`.

Though the name comes with a meaning, this peculiar name had flooded Twitter with Memes.