New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Saturday (April 23), took a dig at Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The world’s richest man shared a meme to mock a peer billionaires who left his board positions at Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft to dedicate efforts to philanthropic endeavours in 2020.

Musk took to Twitter to mock Gates. Sharing an image of Gates along with an emoji of a man with a fat belly, Musk said, “in case you need to lose a boner fast”. Musk indeed appears to be really pissed at the former Microsoft chief for shorting Tesla. This time, he simply mocked the latter for his extra-marital affairs that are now quite in the public.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Why is Elon Musk furious with Bill Gates?

Elon Musk and Bill Gates have been tweeting a lot lately. The former recently confronted the latter on whether he has shorted the stocks of Musk-led electric car maker.

In response, Gates apologised, saying he hasn't closed the Tesla yet and wanted to discuss philanthropy opportunities with the world's richest man.

Musk responded by saying that "he cannot take his philanthropy on climate change seriously when he has a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change."

Netizens Reply With Hilarious Posts

In response to Musk’s meme mocking Gates, several Twitter users also came up with funny posts, mostly taking a swipe at the Microsoft founder. Here are a few such posts:

