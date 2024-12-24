Elon Musk-Owned X Hikes Prices Of Premium+ Plan In India; Check New Prices And Know Reasons For Price Hike

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has significantly increased the prices of the Premium+ subscription service for his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). The hike applies to both new and existing users in India and across global markets, effective December 21, 2024. Existing subscribers will be charged the revised rates starting with their next billing cycle.

X Premium+ Plan Price Update In India

Indian users of X Premium+ will now pay Rs 1,750 per month, up from Rs 1,300. The annual subscription cost has risen from Rs 13,600 to Rs 18,300, marking an increase of nearly 35 per cent. Meanwhile, the basic tier subscription remains unchanged at Rs 243 per month, while the Premium tier continues at Rs 650 per month.

In the US, the monthly X Premium+ subscription price has increased from $16 to $22, with the annual cost jumping from $168 to $229. According to the company, Premium+ now offers an entirely ad-free experience for an uninterrupted browsing journey.

Why Did Elon Musk Raise X Premium+ Subscription Prices?

The Elon Musk-led platform cited three primary reasons for the price hike:

-The ad-free browsing experience.

-Support for content creators.

-Introduction of new features.

Adding further, X emphasized a shift in its revenue model, now rewarding content quality and engagement over ad views. Musk has made several changes to reduce reliance on advertisers, including scrapping the old verification system and introducing the blue badge exclusively for paying subscribers.

This strategic pricing change aligns with Musk's broader efforts to transform X into a user-focused platform while supporting creators and delivering enhanced user experiences.