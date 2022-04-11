Elon Musk reacts with an emoji after Twitter CEO confirms he won’t join board

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has maintained his image as one of Twitter's most unpredictable characters while declining a position on the social media company's board of directors.

After hearing the news, his immediate reaction was an emoji for cheeky laughter, which he quickly erased.

Musk will not be joining the board of directors of Twitter, the social media company's CEO announced late Sunday, less than a week after announcing Musk's appointment.

Musk was named to the Twitter board of directors after purchasing a significant investment in the company and becoming its largest stakeholder.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted, "Elon has opted not to join our board."

"Elon's appointment to the board was set to take effect on 4/9, but Elon announced that same morning that he would not be joining the board," Agrawal added.

"This, I suppose, is for the best."

Musk, who is currently the world's richest man and has more than 80 million Twitter followers, announced last week that he had purchased 73.5 million shares of Twitter's common stock, or 9.2% of the company.

"Elon is our largest shareholder, and we will continue to listen to his suggestions," Agrawal said.

