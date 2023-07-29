Elon Musk’s X Announces Ad Revenue Sharing Scheme For Content Creators

It has been a week since Twitter was rebranded as X. However, it is not only the extensive rebranding that made headlines. Elon Musk also wanted to turn X into dark mode, which was later reversed. It was decided that the company would add a non-default light version. Now, another update by the Musk-owned microblogging platform has caught users’ attention. Reportedly, X has officially rolled out its advertisement revenue-sharing programme with content creators globally, allowing them a chance to earn money through ad impressions. With the newly introduced update, Musk also seeks to diversify revenue sources.

As per the programme, the creators can share revenue from verified users’ impressions of ads displayed in replies to their tweets. The creators will be eligible for ad revenue sharing and creator subscriptions. Those meeting the eligibility requirements will be allowed to avail of the benefits being provided under the programme.

Eligibility Criteria

Creators with a subscription to Twitter Blue or those who are a part of verified organisations.

15 million impressions on their cumulative posts within the last three months.

A minimum of 500 followers.

Here’s What Needs To Be Done Next

Once you’re eligible, the next step is to have a Stripe account for payment processing and payouts. The user should adhere to the company's Ads Revenue Share Terms. Eligible users can access the monetisation option in settings to apply for both creator subscriptions and ad revenue sharing.

After clicking ‘Join and setup payouts,’ the creators will be asked to create an account on Stripe to receive their share of the money. The payouts will be transferred if the revenue generated by the users is more than $50.

More About Ad Revenue Sharing

The ad revenue-sharing service is available for users from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Australia, Canada, India and the UK, among others.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join,” a support document about the programme read.