हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Elon Musk

Elon Musk shares adorable snap of baby X Æ A-Xii; check out how Twitter reacted

Now this adorable picture of dad and son duo has again broken the internet after Musk posted the picture on Twitter. Twitterratis has been showing love as his tweet has garnered over 486.3k likes and more than 18.2k retweets. Netizens also took to the comments section to write how adorable baby Musk looks.

Elon Musk shares adorable snap of baby X Æ A-Xii; check out how Twitter reacted

Tesla founder Elon Musk is soft at heart too and that can be clearly assumed by the fact that he shared an adorable picture of himself with his nine-month-old baby named X Æ A-Xii. Netizens had already shared so much of love when he welcomed his first child last year with girlfriend Grimes.

Now this adorable picture of dad and son duo has again broken the internet after Musk posted the picture on Twitter. He captioned the candid moment, "The Second Last Kingdom (sic)."Elon Musk and Grimes named him X Æ A-12 Musk. However, they later changed the name to X Æ A-XII.

The image shows that baby Musk can be seen pulling his father's T-shirt with a very cute expression on his face and his dad seems to be talking on the phone.

Twitterratis has been showing love as his tweet has garnered over 486.3k likes and more than 18.2k retweets. Netizens also took to the comments section to write how adorable baby Musk looks.

One user wrote, "X is cute and adorable! (sic)." Another commented, "That is one beautiful little boy (sic)."

Last month, Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the richest person of the world. Elon has five sons with his first wife Justine Wilson and was married twice to his second wife Talulah Riley.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskTeslaTwitterElon Musk babyElon Musk son
Next
Story

WhatsApp to launch multi-device support soon; check the details here
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M7S

PM Modi gets emotional in Parliament