Elon Musk shares adorable snap of baby X Æ A-Xii; check out how Twitter reacted

Tesla founder Elon Musk is soft at heart too and that can be clearly assumed by the fact that he shared an adorable picture of himself with his nine-month-old baby named X Æ A-Xii. Netizens had already shared so much of love when he welcomed his first child last year with girlfriend Grimes.

Now this adorable picture of dad and son duo has again broken the internet after Musk posted the picture on Twitter. He captioned the candid moment, "The Second Last Kingdom (sic)."Elon Musk and Grimes named him X Æ A-12 Musk. However, they later changed the name to X Æ A-XII.

The image shows that baby Musk can be seen pulling his father's T-shirt with a very cute expression on his face and his dad seems to be talking on the phone.

Twitterratis has been showing love as his tweet has garnered over 486.3k likes and more than 18.2k retweets. Netizens also took to the comments section to write how adorable baby Musk looks.

One user wrote, "X is cute and adorable! (sic)." Another commented, "That is one beautiful little boy (sic)."

Last month, Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the richest person of the world. Elon has five sons with his first wife Justine Wilson and was married twice to his second wife Talulah Riley.