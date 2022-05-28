New Delhi: In the midst of the Twitter takeover drama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk published a cartoon of himself as a rescuer of a blue bird, which is Twitter's official mascot.

"Despite all my rage, I am still just a bird in a cage," Dogecoin creator Billy Markus said in response to Musk's tweet. The cartoon was first made on April 15 by a Chinese artist. While posting the design, the artist tweeted, "You are free to fly."

Musk's recent tweet comes amid plenty of other questions about his Twitter takeover. The world's richest man said on May 13 that his deal to buy the microblogging site had been put on hold for the time being. The deal has been put on hold while details supporting the figure that spam/fake accounts account for less than 5% of users are gathered, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"I'm worried that Twitter has a disincentive to eliminate spam, as it affects perceived daily users," Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion on April 25, wrote in a recent comment to a Twitter user.

Following Musk's announcement that the deal has been put on hold, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal commented on how spam degrades real people's experience on the microblogging network. He said that their actual internal estimations for spam accounts for the previous four quarters were all significantly below 5%. However, according to Agrawal, this precise estimation cannot be done externally.

A day later, the world's richest man declared that his offer was contingent on the accuracy of Twitter's SEC filings. "While Twitter claims 20% fake/spam accounts, the number could be *much* higher. My offer was predicated on the accuracy of Twitter's SEC filings. The CEO of Twitter publicly declined to offer proof of 5% yesterday. "Until he does, this deal can't move forward," the billionaire remarked.